Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 4,726 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.63 on Thursday, hitting $556.95. 475,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $546.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

