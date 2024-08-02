Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $181.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RRX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Shares of RRX traded down $15.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.18. 239,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,393. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296,941 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,892,000 after purchasing an additional 135,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,918,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

