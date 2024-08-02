Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Reduced by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,078.82.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,092.28. 248,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,825. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,041.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $981.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $759.15 and a 12 month high of $1,113.38. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

