Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Regional Management has raised its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years. Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

RM stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 54.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.13 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regional Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 8,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $243,053.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,915.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RM. StockNews.com raised shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

