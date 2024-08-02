Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.