Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) PT Raised to $125.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RVTY. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.81.

Get Revvity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVTY

Revvity Trading Down 0.5 %

Revvity stock opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. Revvity has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $128.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average is $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.