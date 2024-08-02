Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Northland Capmk boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Richardson Electronics in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $167.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.1% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 98.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $223,299.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

