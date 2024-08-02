Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RVSB opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.