Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of RVSB opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Riverview Bancorp
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.