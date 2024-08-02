Robert Half Inc. (RHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Robert Half has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Robert Half has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Robert Half to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

