Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 11.3%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.96. 19,913,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 15,718,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,802,431.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,401,093 shares of company stock valued at $28,697,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

