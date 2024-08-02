Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $38.94. 5,195,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,390,528. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at $392,712,991.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at $392,712,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,955. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.