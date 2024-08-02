Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RBLX. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Roblox from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at $392,712,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at $392,712,991.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

