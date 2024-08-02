Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

RKT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,304,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.83 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

