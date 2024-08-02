Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $1.67 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

