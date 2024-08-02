Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $55.33 on Friday. Roku has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

