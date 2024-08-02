Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $765.00

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 765 ($9.84) and last traded at GBX 765 ($9.84), with a volume of 13405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($9.52).

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,366.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Company Profile

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

