Rosenblatt Securities Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $329.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $373.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $376.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.49.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

