Roth Capital Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netlist in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Netlist’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Netlist’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

NLST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,339. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $331.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

Netlist ( OTCMKTS:NLST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 266.39% and a negative net margin of 50.76%.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

