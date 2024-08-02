Roth Mkm Trims GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Target Price to $12.00

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GENK has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

GENK traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $8.74. 29,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,359. GEN Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $283.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 2.30.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $50.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. Equities analysts predict that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 125,542 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

