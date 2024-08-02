Royal Bank of Canada Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $552.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $552.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.73.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $490.23 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $502.95. The company has a market cap of $153.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $454.65 and its 200 day moving average is $438.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 540.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

