Royal Bank of Canada Increases Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target to $108.00

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VLTO. TD Cowen started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.33.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $106.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.83.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Honeycutt 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 19.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 491,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 81,226 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 3.2% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 23.4% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

