Royal Bank of Canada Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $143.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.16.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.14. 799,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,719. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $156,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $141,048.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

