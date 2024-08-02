Royal Bank of Canada Raises Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $37.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

RDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Radian Group stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 1,151,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,556. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $339,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,792,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,565,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,012,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,752 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,918,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6,836.0% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 585,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 577,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

