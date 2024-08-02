Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APAM. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

