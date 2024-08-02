Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.13.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,805.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 37,167 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

