Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QuidelOrtho stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 954,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $6,448,339.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,128,748 shares in the company, valued at $357,025,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,895,740 shares of company stock worth $67,672,787 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after acquiring an additional 683,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth $41,968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,144,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 132.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 457,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,949,000 after buying an additional 260,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.