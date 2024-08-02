RTX (NYSE:RTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.96

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.96 and last traded at $116.96, with a volume of 349322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Get RTX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,213 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,593. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 96.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in RTX by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.