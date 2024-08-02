Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) PT Lowered to $11.50

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

RWAY stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $454.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Runway Growth Finance by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,497 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.