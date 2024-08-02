Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Rush Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 31.8% annually over the last three years. Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 46,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $56.64.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

