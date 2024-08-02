Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rush Street Interactive updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE RSI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.13. 2,572,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

