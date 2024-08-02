Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of TSE RUS traded down C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$38.30. 85,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,909. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.98. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$33.38 and a 1-year high of C$47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stewart Burton purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

RUS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.21.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

