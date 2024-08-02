Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 124,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 417,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 56,316 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.18. 375,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.