Sam Sang-Koo Shim Sells 3,613 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $109,437.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,822,296.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sam Sang-Koo Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Sam Sang-Koo Shim bought 1,420 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $34,080.00.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

MCBS stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,551. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $724.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MetroCity Bankshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.