Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $756,322.81 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,491 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $756,322.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,010,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,291,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 21,112 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $726,675.04.

On Monday, June 10th, Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97.

Samsara Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of IOT stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,823,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $1,479,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

