Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Sanmina Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 427,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

