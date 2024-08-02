Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Sanmina Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 449,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,629. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

