Sapphire One Day Trading Volume Tops $624.55 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $624.55 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.73 or 0.04829822 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00038178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001728 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,838,945,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,363,772 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

