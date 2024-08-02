Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $182.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.72.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $144.01 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,309.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.94 and its 200-day moving average is $130.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,797 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,990,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

