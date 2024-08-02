Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$23.50 to C$24.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Savaria traded as high as C$19.25 and last traded at C$19.25, with a volume of 12278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIS. TD Securities upped their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark upped their price objective on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.71.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. 20.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.16.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$209.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.32 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.8296678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.25%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

