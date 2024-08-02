ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.10

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 3656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $59,216.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,689.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $347,835.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,927.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $59,216.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,689.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,274 shares of company stock worth $5,479,947 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the second quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

