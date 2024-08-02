Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNDR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.87.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $28.06 on Friday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2,156.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 197,750 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 58,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 996,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

