Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.19

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $50.17, with a volume of 36857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.77.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.