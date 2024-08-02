Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.07

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 16912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $798.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 17,571.3% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 26,357 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,411,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86,036 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.