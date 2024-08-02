Scotiabank Comments on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.16.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.78%.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 3.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

