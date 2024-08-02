Scotiabank Lowers Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$81.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.67.

Cameco Trading Down 4.9 %

TSE CCO traded down C$2.81 on Thursday, reaching C$54.10. The company had a trading volume of 277,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,947. The firm has a market cap of C$23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$44.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total transaction of C$2,004,468.75. Also, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total transaction of C$742,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 204,001 shares of company stock worth $14,642,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

