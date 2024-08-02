Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SMG. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 619,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,640. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 230,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $12,482,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.