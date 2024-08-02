Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.70. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $2,229,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

