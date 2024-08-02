Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 35.89% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.21. The stock had a trading volume of 406,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,198. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.