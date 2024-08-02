Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,921 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of SEA worth $23,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SEA by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,907,333 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,171,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Trading Down 1.1 %

SE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.99. 476,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,314.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

