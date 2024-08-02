Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after acquiring an additional 226,132 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,776 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

